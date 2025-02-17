An image shared on social media shows Doohan and Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly decked out in their new suits.

The team is tipped to field a car with more pink than last year with the team’s new uniform reflecting that.

Last month, a now-deleted video posted by advisor Flavio Briatore appeared to leak the livery of the 2025 car.

It included prominent pink colouring on the nose in addition to the familiar flashes on the sidepods – as showcased below courtesy of a Speedcafe artist’s impression.

In addition to the prominent BWT branding of the squad’s title sponsor is Italian petrol brand Eni, replacing the Castrol logos the team carried last year.

Alpine announced on Thursday that Eni had joined its sponsorship roster, the two operations having previously worked together when the squad was known as Benetton.

There could be more good news on the commercial front coming, with claims MSC Cruises and Valvoline also linked with the Renault-owned operation.

Renault is actively scaling back its involvement in the team.

In 2023, it sold a 24 percent stake of the team to a consortium of investors that featured a number of Hollywood actors, including Ryan Reynolds.

That move raised AUD $326 million and at the time valued the team at AUD $1.35 billion.

Since then, Renault has elected to end its F1 engine program in a move understood to slash its costs by over AUD $100 million annually.

Instead, Alpine will sport Mercedes power units from 2026, picking up the supply no longer required by Aston Martin, which will partner with Honda.

Doohan has already been on track in 2025, completing an outing in an older-spec machine alongside reserve drivers Franco Colapinto, Paul Aron, and Ryo Hirakawa.

Gasly too has spent time at the wheel as Alpine performed 2026 tyre testing duties alongside McLaren in Spain.