Swiss prosecutors allege the unnamed man, a friend of Schumacher’s son Mick, sexually assaulted the nurse in an upstairs bedroom of the family mansion in Gland in November 2019.

Swiss outlet 24 Heures reported that the woman, a member of the live-in medical team caring for Schumacher following his 2013 skiing accident, was allegedly raped twice while unconscious after a night of heavy drinking.

According to court documents cited in the report, the nurse had joined colleagues in the Schumachers’ billiard room after work. It is claimed she began to feel unwell after drinking vodka, was unable to stand, and was carried by the accused and another staff member to a private room reserved for night-shift staff.

The indictment reportedly states she was “laid down without undressing her” and left to sleep. Prosecutors allege the driver later returned to the room and raped her twice while she was unconscious.

The woman reportedly woke the next morning with no memory of the night but found what have been described as “physical and material clues” that raised suspicion. She allegedly sent a text message to the accused, asking him never to approach her again.

The accused driver has denied the allegations, claiming he had a friendly relationship with the nurse and that the pair had previously kissed during a night out in Geneva. The woman disputed this, and insisted there was no consensual relationship and that she viewed him only as a family acquaintance.

The nurse was reportedly dismissed by the Schumacher family shortly before she filed a criminal complaint in January 2022, more than two years after the alleged assault.

The defendant is said to have cooperated with the early stages of the investigation, including travelling from Australia to be questioned by prosecutors in 2024. However, reports state he did not appear when the trial was due to begin this week, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

No members of the Schumacher family are implicated in the case, and none were present at the time of the alleged incident.

Michael Schumacher, now 56, has not been seen publicly since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion remains under private medical care at the family’s Gland residence.