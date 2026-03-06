Oscar Piastri topped second practice for the Australian Grand Prix with a 1m19.729s, edging the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell by two tenths.

Ferrari followed with Lewis Hamilton fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth, while Max Verstappen recovered from early issues to finish sixth. Lando Norris was seventh for McLaren ahead of Arvid Lindblad, Isack Hadjar and Esteban Ocon, who completed the top 10.

Fernando Alonso completed his first laps of the 2026 season after Aston Martin’s earlier power unit troubles but remained at the bottom of the order alongside teammate Lance Stroll, both more than five seconds off the pace.

Sergio Perez finished last after a sensor issue limited his running, eventually stopping at Turn 11 and bringing out a late Virtual Safety Car.

Cars return to Albert Park for final practice at 12:30pm AEDT on Saturday.

