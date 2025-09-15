The proposal, introduced to parliament last week as the Grand Prix Amendment Bill, sought to extend the official race period from seven to 21 days.

The government argued the longer window would improve safety and security around the park by formally covering the time needed for the construction and dismantling of grandstands, barriers and other infrastructure.

But the legislation was adjourned for a later date after Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell joined the opposition and Greens in refusing to back the changes, leaving the government without the numbers to pass the bill.

Purcell told the ABC that feedback from residents and community groups was decisive.

“Something that was really clear from me after talking to community groups, sporting groups, and environmental groups, is that three weeks is just too long without any community benefits,” she said.

“The community was receiving no benefit for this inconvenience. The people in this area utilise Albert Park year-round.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

“It’s really important to them. It’s one of their only green spaces. We can’t just have organisations like the Grand Prix coming in and steamrolling entire communities.”

The Victorian government maintained the change was about balancing access and safety. A spokesperson told the ABC the F1 race remains a vital economic driver for the state.

“The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is one of the highest attended races on the Formula 1 calendar — pumping more than $320 million into the Victorian economy each year, supporting more than 1,600 jobs and keeping our hotels, restaurants and businesses busy,” the spokesperson said.

“The Grand Prix Amendment Bill is ensuring we strike the right balance of maximising public access and safety at Albert Park.”

While the proposed extension remains under consideration, fan demand for the Australian Grand Prix shows no sign of slowing.

Grandstand tickets for the 2026 event, which will again open the F1 season, sold out within minutes of going on sale last week.

“We saw an incredible response to yesterday’s ticket on-sale, with several categories selling out within the first hour,” Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief commercial officer Emma Pinwill told Planet F1.

“It’s a clear sign that the appetite for Formula 1 in Australia is stronger than ever.”

The 2026 race, set to feature expanded grandstand capacity and the debut of an Oscar Piastri grandstand, will take place from March 5–8.