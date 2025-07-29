The Australian Grands Prix Amendment Bill proposes extending the official race period from seven days to a maximum of 21 days, giving the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) greater flexibility to build and dismantle infrastructure required to host the annual event.

This change aims to improve logistical safety, particularly for park users and cyclists, while allowing limited public and tenant access to Albert Park during the extended period.

The bill also seeks to modernise and streamline various administrative and operational aspects of the AGPC, including updates to the corporation’s ownership and use of intellectual property and insignia, changes to its governance structure, and an increased financial contribution to Parks Victoria.

The annual payment from the AGPC to Parks Victoria will increase from $100,000 to $200,000, commencing in 2026, with further increases to be determined at the minister’s discretion to reflect the evolving scale of the event and park usage.

Another key component of the bill is to allow the AGPC to host non-motorsport events such as exhibitions and museum activations. While the proposal would allow such events at Albert Park, the AGPC has advised that it currently has no plans to hold them there.

Any future events at the park would require approval from the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, alongside necessary permits and consultation to minimise impacts on tenants and park users.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

The bill introduces changes to corporate governance, enabling the appointment of acting board members and chairpersons without full Governor-in-Council approval.

These updates are designed to enhance the AGPC’s ability to manage future challenges and respond to the growing complexity of hosting the grand prix.

The proposed legislative changes come amid rapid growth and investment in the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 event broke attendance records with over 465,000 fans across four days, while a major infrastructure project is underway to demolish and replace the existing pit building by 2028.

The current facility, one of the oldest and smallest on the Formula 1 calendar, will be replaced with a modern complex featuring upgraded garages, race control, hospitality, and media spaces.

The legislation is expected to be introduced to Parliament next month, with public consultation currently open. Submissions can be made online or via post, with the deadline for feedback set for August 11.