The move marks a shift for the race, which in previous years had adjusted prices according to demand, sometimes selling tickets well above face value.

A spokesperson for the Australian Grand Prix confirmed to Speedcafe: “We can share that demand-based pricing will not be utilised for 2026. All ticket prices are set and as listed on our website.”

Fans have long raised concerns over the pricing model, which allowed the event promoter to increase ticket costs beyond the legal 10 percent cap applied to public resale.

While the law restricts resale prices, the promoter was able to apply what is sometimes called dynamic or “on demand” pricing for certain premium tickets.

Critics argued the practice amounted to price gouging, particularly for highly sought-after seats.

The decision aligns with wider scrutiny of dynamic pricing in Australia.

The federal government has targeted surge pricing and other manipulative online practices, citing concert, sporting, and hospitality ticketing as examples of tactics that put additional pressure on consumers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers described these practices as “dodgy” and misleading, announcing plans late last year to introduce reforms for more transparent pricing.

Ticketing has also been a flashpoint in recent years due to technical disruptions.

Sales for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix were delayed after a Ticketmaster outage, leaving fans frustrated as queues online exceeded 100,000 people.

Despite these issues, the event continues to sell out rapidly, with this year’s race selling out in under an hour.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix also saw another record attendance, with 465,498 fans attending the event.

Tickets for the 2026 event will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 10 at 12pm AEST, with early access available for American Express cardholders from September 3 to September 5.