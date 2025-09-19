Lando Norris topped a disrupted FP1 in Azerbaijan with a 1m42.704s, finishing 0.310s ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who overcame an early engine issue.

Charles Leclerc was third, 0.552s off the pace, just ahead of George Russell in fourth. Alex Albon took fifth, while Yuki Tsunoda ended as the fastest Red Bull-backed driver, with Max Verstappen sixth after a scare at Turn 15.

Lewis Hamilton clipped the wall at Turn 5, sustaining a puncture and front wing damage, leaving him 13th. Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, and Isack Hadjar completed the top ten, with Kimi Antonelli and Nico Hulkenberg in 11th and 12th.

Haas, Aston Martin, and Alpine struggled, occupying the final six positions. Fernando Alonso led the group in 15th, followed by Gabriel Bortoleto’s second Sauber. Oliver Bearman, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly completed the rest of the order, with Ocon triggering a late yellow flag at Turn 15 shortly after Hadjar had done so at Turn 3.

Drivers will now regroup ahead of FP2, which begins at 4:00pm local time (10:00pm AEST).