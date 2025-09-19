Lewis Hamilton topped a dramatic FP2 in Azerbaijan, edging Charles Leclerc by 0.074s under hot, sunny skies, while Lando Norris ended his session early after clipping the wall at Turn 4.

George Russell recovered from a brief wall clip to finish third, just ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, with Oliver Bearman fifth despite an off. Max Verstappen was sixth, narrowly ahead of Liam Lawson, while Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, and Oscar Piastri completed the top ten.

Norris was 10th, with Piastri 12th after several minor brushes with the wall and a possible yellow flag infringement under investigation. Isack Hadjar split Red Bull drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Verstappen in 13th, while Sauber, Aston Martin, and Alpine filled the bottom six. Gabriel Bortoleto led the Sauber pairing in 15th ahead of Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, and Franco Colapinto.

FP3 is set for 12:30pm local time Saturday (6:30pm AEST).