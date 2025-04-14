Russell endured a complicated Bahrain GP during which his car suffered timing issues that progressed into more deeply seeded electrical gremlins.

As part of that, he was instructed how to override a number of systems which had the by-product of briefly activating DRS as he pressed another button on the steering wheel.

“The connection between the automated DRS activation system and the car failed due to issues with a timing loop provided by an external party,” the stewards’ report detailed.

“Therefore the FIA authorised manual activation of the DRS in accordance with Article 22.1 h).

“At the time the driver was experiencing a brake-by-wire issue and other electronic issues.

“He was at that time advised to use an auxiliary button in the cockpit which serves as a back up radio button but also serves as a manual DRS activation button.

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

“On the straight between turns 10 and 11 he tried to radio the team using this button but instead accidentally activated the DRS.

“The DRS was activated for a distance of 37 metres on a straight of approximately 700 metres.

“Whilst he gained 0.02 seconds, he gave up 0.28 seconds at the next corner to compensate.

“This was confirmed by telemetry.

“Accordingly whilst technically a breach occurred the Stewards decide that as there was no sporting advantage gained, no penalty is imposed.”

The stewards’ report tallies with Russell’s own explanation of the situation.

“I don’t really know how that happened,” he confessed of the issue.

“It was something to do with all these failures that we were happening.

“As soon as I saw it opened, I backed off. I lost 0.2s, and it never happened again throughout.

“I didn’t actually click the DRS button, I clicked another button, and it opened.”

It was subsequently suggested that Russell’s car had encountered a GPS issue.

The knock-on was that, given the timing system was not detecting Russell’s Mercedes, rivals had to manually open DRS when battling with him.

“Russell lost the transponder,” explained Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.

“We were not in the DRS, but even when we were close to him, we didn’t have the DRS on the dash.

“I think the same for Russell, they had to switch on the manual mode and override the system.

“It’s not the easiest one for drivers, when you have to start to explain to him that you will have to take the lead on the DRS and it’s not automatic anymore.”

The decision not to penalised Russell meant the Mercedes driver retained second place in the race behind the commanding Oscar Piastri and ahead of Lando Norris in the other McLaren.

After the Bahrain GP, Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ championship with 63 points, while Mercedes is second to McLaren on 93.