The governing body published its official list of accepted candidates following the October 24 deadline, revealing that only Ben Sulayem and his nominated team met the strict requirements needed to stand.

Several figures signalled their intention to challenge him earlier this year, but all faced the same obstacle: they had to assemble a presidential list of 10 officials, including seven vice presidents for sport from FIA-approved World Motor Sport Council candidates in specific regions.

Only one eligible name came from South America—Fabiana Ecclestone, part of Ben Sulayem’s team—blocking any rival from completing the required slate.

Tim Mayer, Virginie Philipott and Laura Villars were among those who attempted to mount bids but were unable to meet the criteria.

Villars escalated the matter, arguing the rules that left Ben Sulayem unopposed breach the FIA’s own statutes.

She won a hearing in Paris last week to have her complaints examined, with a judge set to deliver a ruling on December 3.

A suspension of the December 12 election in Tashkent remains one potential outcome, although for now the FIA is pressing ahead with the scheduled process.

The situation has also triggered a complaint from Mayer to the FIA ethics committee.

The governing body has repeatedly rejected suggestions that the structure of the election favours the incumbent.

An FIA spokesperson said last month: “The requirements related to the regional representation of the vice presidents for sport, and to select them from the World Motor Sport Council in order to draw up a presidential list, are not new. These criteria applied to previous elections.”

Ben Sulayem was first elected in 2021, succeeding Jean Todt, who served as FIA president from 2009 to 2021.