The squad, backed by General Motors and operating under the Cadillac name, was officially approved to join the grid for 2026 following a lengthy entry process.

While attention has recently shifted to who might fill the team’s two race seats, Lowdon made it clear that finalising a line-up is not yet a top priority.

“Nothing’s decided yet,” he told media at the team’s UK base.

“We know who’s in the market. We’ve got a good idea of what we need. But we’re still some way off reaching that stage.”

He added that while discussions have been ongoing internally, the team is intent on getting its foundations right before moving too far ahead with driver negotiations.

The timing of Cadillac’s decision will be closely watched in the coming months, with several experienced names — including Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher — reportedly on the team’s radar.

Bottas, who is also linked to a potential return with Alpine, admitted earlier this year that he found the Cadillac project “interesting” when asked about it on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“I think they have a few drivers on the list,” he said. “I would imagine my experience will help, because now I’ve raced in three different teams.

“With one of the teams (we) had mega success. With Williams as well, (we) had some great results as well. So yeah, I hope I’m in a good position.

“For me, I actually see a very interesting project, something new to Formula 1, an American team with a maybe different view to the sport.

“If I would be there as a driver, it would be actually very interesting, because you can start from scratch. The team starts from zero and you could actually make a big influence on certain things, which direction to go.

“That would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes.”

He also posted a cheeky social media video playing on the rumours last week, with the Finnish driver coming across a Cadillac road car and commenting on it having a “nice seat.”

Lowdon acknowledged there’s a strong argument for selecting drivers with previous F1 experience, especially for a debuting outfit.

“A new team in its first year of racing would benefit hugely from people who are experiencedm,” he said.

The door also remains open for an American-based driver to join the team, with IndyCar star Colton Herta rumoured to be on Cadillac’s shortlist.