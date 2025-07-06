Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, Towriss confirmed that Bottas is firmly in contention for one of Cadillac’s two seats as the General Motors-backed project edges closer to joining the Formula 1 grid.

“Valtteri Bottas is a very attractive candidate for a Cadillac seat,” he said when asked if the Finnish driver was being considered.

“Obviously, he’s a talented driver and there are opportunities, and you know, I think we’re confident how the process is going to shake out.”

With Cadillac’s search for its first driver line-up well underway, Towriss admitted that the hunt has taken the team from paddock meetings to late-night conversations “in bars and pubs across the UK.”

He said the team is carefully weighing experience versus youth, but made clear that having seasoned hands at the wheel is the priority for their first season.

“There are so many great drivers,” Towriss admitted.

“I think that’s what I’ve been so impressed with – the young drivers, the experienced drivers.

“I think Graeme [Lowdon] has said, our team principal, we really are looking at experience, for this first year. That’s so important in a new team.

“But there are a lot of things to consider, and we’re making sure to take our time and do our diligence.”

Bottas has long been linked to the team, with the 10-time grand prix winner saying earlier this year that he found the Cadillac project “interesting” and believed his experience could benefit the team moving forward.

While the Finn appears to be a leading contender, Towriss added that Cadillac is also assessing talent from its broader racing programs, including IndyCar and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“We’re definitely looking at our other drivers as well,” he said.

“We’ve got great young drivers in a Cadillac seat in WEC [and] in IndyCar as well. And so we’ll look at all those things, whether that’s a seat for 2026 or a seat for the future, it remains to be seen.”

Towriss was upbeat about the team’s behind-the-scenes progress, saying preparations for 2026 are well on track.

“The project is going great,” he said. “There’s big progress here in Silversone at the factory and so it’s a huge effort to get ready for 2026.

“It’s early mornings. It’s late nights. But a lot of progress at the team and we’re really happy with where we’re at.

“Right now, a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re very excited and optimistic.”

Adding a touch of Hollywood to the weekend, actor Keanu Reeves was also present at Silverstone, where it was confirmed he will host a documentary series chronicling Cadillac’s journey into Formula 1.

Reeves, who previously fronted a documentary on Brawn GP’s title-winning 2009 season, said he was drawn to the project by the opportunity to tell the story of a brand-new F1 team from the ground up.

“I wanted to have the opportunity to be involved in telling the story,” Reeves said. “It’s a new team starting from the ground up. It’s Cadillac. It’s Formula 1. So to have the opportunity to be part of telling the story is just super exciting.”

The documentary, which is currently in development, will follow Cadillac’s run-up to the 2026 season and offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at their entry into the sport.