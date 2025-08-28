The drivers, who bring 527 starts, 106 podiums and 16 race wins to the American manufacturer’s debut campaign, see the project as both a personal reset and a rare chance to help shape a team from scratch.

Perez, who was let go by Red Bull at the end of 2024 after four seasons with the team, said the move offered him a way to rediscover his passion.

“My main target is to enjoy being back,” he said.

“This project just brings me that excitement back because I’m able to put all my years of experience, the different teams I’ve worked with, to try to help this team move forward.

“We know we don’t have time on our side, but we also can be a big surprise.”

The Mexican, who is believed to have turned down interest from Alpine and other possible openings in favour of Cadillac, explained he wanted to control the terms of his career’s final chapter.

“I couldn’t afford to leave the way I left the sport, you know, and this is why I’m coming back with this new project,” he explained.

Bottas, who spent five years at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate before moving to Sauber, has kept sharp as Mercedes’ reserve driver this season.

His role has included simulator work and engineering meetings around the incoming 2026 regulations, giving him a head start on Cadillac’s challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@cadillacf1)

“The first talks we had with Graeme [Lowdon, team principal] were about two years ago,” Bottas said.

“Early on this year, it was clear for me that this is what I want. I want to be part of this great brand, this start-up Formula 1 team with great structure and big goals.

“Of course, we’re realistic. It’s going to be a mountain of work to do… but we’re not there to stay at the back.”

Both drivers have stressed that teamwork will be central to Cadillac’s progress.

“Being each other’s enemies, this couldn’t be more the opposite than the situation we’re in now,” Bottas said.

Perez added: “For Valtteri, myself, it’s how fast we are able to move as a team forward. This is down to Valtteri and myself, to the whole team, how quickly we can integrate.”

The road to Melbourne 2026 will be busy.

With Cadillac not yet having its own car to run, the team is working on plans to give its drivers mileage in old-spec machinery — most likely Ferraris, given Cadillac’s power unit partnership with Maranello.

“We’ll be introducing car testing as well this year,” Lowdon confirmed. “Obviously, we have to work with others to be able to do that, but that’s perfectly allowable under the regulations.

“We just have a plan to steadily build up so that when we get to Melbourne, we hit the ground running.”

Perez has not driven an F1 car since leaving Red Bull last year but will return to track time before 2025 ends.

“There are some plans with the team to test a Formula 1 car before the end of the year,” he said.

“Next year, with so much testing that we’re going to have, it’s going to make that dust go away extremely quickly.

“I know what Formula 1 is about and I will be ready to deliver from the first race onwards.