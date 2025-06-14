Max Verstappen topped a dramatic FP1 in Canada, which saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc end up in the wall and several drivers suffer incidents.
Early in the session, Leclerc misjudged his braking heading into Turn 3 and was unable to avoid contact with the tyre barrier after taking to the grass.
The incident caused a brief red flag before on-track running resumed, with the Ferrari driver emerging from his car uninjured.
Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto both suffered spins during the session, while several others had off-track moments.
The Williams pair of Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz showed impressive pace, finishing second and third behind Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri ended the session in 14th.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|01:13.193
|28
|2
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|01:13.232
|+0.039s
|28
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams Mercedes
|01:13.275
|+0.082s
|30
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:13.535
|+0.342s
|29
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|01:13.620
|+0.427s
|30
|6
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|01:13.631
|+0.438s
|31
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|01:13.651
|+0.458s
|30
|8
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|01:13.737
|+0.544s
|30
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|01:13.817
|+0.624s
|29
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|01:13.885
|+0.692s
|9
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|01:13.927
|+0.734s
|27
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|01:13.972
|+0.779s
|25
|13
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|01:14.002
|+0.809s
|30
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|01:14.198
|+1.005s
|28
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|01:14.203
|+1.010s
|25
|16
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|01:14.324
|+1.131s
|30
|17
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Ferrari
|01:14.520
|+1.327s
|30
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas Ferrari
|01:14.605
|+1.412s
|23
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine Renault
|01:14.645
|+1.452s
|29
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|01:14.821
|+1.628s
|28
