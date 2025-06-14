Max Verstappen topped a dramatic FP1 in Canada, which saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc end up in the wall and several drivers suffer incidents.

Early in the session, Leclerc misjudged his braking heading into Turn 3 and was unable to avoid contact with the tyre barrier after taking to the grass.

The incident caused a brief red flag before on-track running resumed, with the Ferrari driver emerging from his car uninjured.

Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto both suffered spins during the session, while several others had off-track moments.

The Williams pair of Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz showed impressive pace, finishing second and third behind Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri ended the session in 14th.