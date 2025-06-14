George Russell has put his Mercedes at the top of the timesheets in FP2 in Canada.

The Brit topped the session ahead of compatriot Lando Norris, who was just 0.028s behind in second place.

For the second time on Friday, a car pulled up on the side of the track with only three wheels, with Lance Stroll clipping the wall at Turn 7 and ending his session early.

He joined Charles Leclerc on the sidelines, with the Ferrari driver not taking part after crashing out in FP1.

Kimi Antonelli was third, Alexander Albon fourth, and Fernando Alonso fifth, while Oscar Piastri finished the session in sixth.