Lando Norris has set the fastest time of the weekend so far at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, topping the final practice session in Canada.

The McLaren driver recovered after a scrappy Friday to post a session-best time of 1m11.799s.

Charles Leclerc also bounced back from a difficult Friday, with the Ferrari driver going second, ahead of George Russell for Mercedes and his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull.

Oscar Piastri ended up eighth, with the championship leader causing a brief red flag after clipping the infamous ‘Wall of Champions’ coming out of the final chicane.

He damaged his rear tyre in the incident, causing a puncture and sending debris across the track. His team was able to repair the damage in time to get him back out before the end of the session.