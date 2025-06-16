Norris was pressuring his teammate on the front straight when he rear-ended the #81 as they crossed the start-finish line.

The #4 McLaren lost its front wing and damaged the left front suspension in the melee. Norris parked on the approach to Turn 1, retiring from the race.

Piastri and Norris come together in Canada! 😱 Here’s the collision between the two McLarens 💥#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/sKo3GRQ63Q — Formula 1 (@F1) June 15, 2025

The Brit was quick to take responsibility for the incident, apologising on the radio immediately after as he emerged from his McLaren unscathed.

Piastri continued on and finished the race in fourth, extending his lead in the Drivers’ Championship to 22 points over Norris.

The incident overshadowed a fine drive from Mercedes driver George Russell, who dominated the 70-lap contest from pole position.

It was Russell’s first victory since Las Vegas last year and the fourth of his career.

“It’s amazing to be back on the top step,” he said after the race. “Last year (in Canada) felt like a victory lost, and then obviously we got the victory today thanks to that incredible pole lap.

Russell held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his first win of the season as the race finished behind the Safety Car, with Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli finishing third for his first-ever podium in F1.

At 18 years, 9 months and 20 days old, he becomes the third-youngest F1 podium finisher behind Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

“It was so stressful!” the Italian said after the race. “But super happy, I had a good start, managed to jump into P3, and just stayed up there in the front.

“Last stint I pushed a bit too hard behind Max and killed the front left, and I struggled a bit at the end. But happy to bring the podium home.”

There is a cloud over his podium, however, as he is among a slew of drivers under investigation for Safety Car procedure. Other drivers under investigation include Piastri, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Lance Stroll.

Antonelli’s podium came off the back of a strong start, as he powered past Piastri into Turn 1 and held off some late advances by the McLaren driver.

Ferrari finished fifth and sixth, with Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The Monegasque driver was unhappy during the race with his team’s decision to pit him early for hard tyres, saying he preferred to push his mediums longer. Hamilton, meanwhile, complained of damage throughout the race and was unable to challenge for higher positions.

Having gone eight races this season without a point, Fernando Alonso now has two top-ten finishes in a row, with the Aston Martin driver finishing seventh.

It was another great race for Nico Hülkenberg too, with the German driver finishing eighth and also claiming consecutive points finishes.

Ocon was ninth for Haas in their 200th race, as the team moved ahead of Racing Bulls in the Constructors’ Championship, while Sainz drove a strong recovery from his disappointing qualifying on Saturday, scoring the final point for Williams.

Teams and drivers will now have a week off before returning for a double-header in Austria and Britain in two weeks’ time.