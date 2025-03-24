Featured Videos

Lando Norris continues to lead the 2025 Formula 1 drivers’ championship following the Chinese Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri won the race to move up to fourth in the standings after scoring just two points in Australia at the opening round.

McLaren also holds a commanding position atop the constructors’ championship with a 25-point margin to Mercedes and sits 52 points clear of Red Bull in third.

Exclusions for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc leave them ninth and 10th respectively in the drivers’ championship while Ferrari is tied with Williams for fourth in the teams’ title fight.

Alpine remains the only team without a point to its name after two rounds in 2025.

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 44 2 Max Verstappen 36 3 George Russell 35 4 Oscar Piastri 34 5 Kimi Antonelli 22 6 Alex Albon 16 7 Lance Stroll 10 Esteban Ocon 10 9 Lewis Hamilton 9 10 Charles Leclerc 8 11 Nico Hulkenberg 6 12 Oliver Bearman 4 13 Yuki Tsunoda 3 14 Carlos Sainz 1 15 Fernando Alonso 0 Pierre Gasly 0 Isack Hadjar 0 Liam Lawson 0 Jack Doohan 0 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Constructors’ Championship