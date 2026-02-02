In his time at Red Bull, Horner was part of eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ championships, leading Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to the ultimate glory.

Horner was unceremoniously dumped by the Milton Keynes squad midway through 2025, ending a two-decade reign as Red Bull Racing’s team principal.

He has since been linked to multiple teams, with the latest rumours of a return with Mercedes-powered Alpine.

Appearing for the first time publicly since his axing, Horner spoke on his exit and what it would take for him to return.

“I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula 1,” said Horner at the European Motor Show in Dublin.

“It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish, but I am not going to come back for just anything. I am only going to come back for something that can win.

“I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do. I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built.

“I had 21 incredible years in Formula 1. I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners.

“I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now. So I would only go back for the right opportunity to work with great people, and to work in an environment where people want to win, and they shared that desire.

“I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand, but we will see how it plays out. I am not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything.”

Even if Horner wants to return, he will have to wait. The 52-year-old confirmed he cannot work until the Northern Hemisphere spring.

“There just seems to be an appetite as to: ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?’ The reality is that until the spring I can’t do anything anyway,” Horner explained.

“It is very flattering to keep being associated with all of these different teams.”

Alpine recently revealed a group of investors was looking to buy into the Formula 1 team.

Horner is said to be part of that conglomerate and is one of multiple interested parties.

“With the continued rapid growth of Formula 1, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport,” Alpine said in a statement.

“The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

“Any approaches or discussions are with existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24 percent) and Renault Group (76 percent), not directly with (executive adviser and de facto team boss) Flavio Briatore or the team.”

The Formula 1 season continues with pre-season testing at Bahrain on February 11-13 and 18-20.