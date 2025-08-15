Documents filed with the UK’s Companies House confirm the 51-year-old has been removed as a director of both Red Bull Racing and its parent entity, Red Bull Technology Limited.

His place has been taken by Stefan Salzer, Red Bull GmbH’s global head of human resources, signalling an increased influence from the company’s Austrian base.

Red Bull fired Horner as team principal in the days following this year’s British Grand Prix. A leaked video of his farewell speech to staff showed him saying he remained a Red Bull employee without an operational role.

That status had been significant for the team’s budget cap reporting, as F1’s financial rules exclude the three highest-paid employees from the capped expenditure — meaning Horner’s continued employment would have impacted the 2025 reporting structure.

The change formally ends Horner’s long tenure in senior leadership, having been appointed as a Red Bull Racing director in March 2007 and to the technologies board in 2010.

He served alongside team adviser Helmut Marko in the racing arm and finance director Alistair Rew in the technologies operation.

The new filings confirm Salzer’s addition to both company boards, joining Marko as the only other director in Red Bull Racing.

Salzer, who joined the company in 2007 after a spell at BP, previously served as a Red Bull Racing director briefly in 2005 during the team’s formative months.

Horner, who oversaw eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles during his leadership, has kept largely out of the spotlight since leaving the paddock.

He has been linked with a number of potential returns to Formula 1, including to Alpine and to Ferrari as a replacement for Fred Vasseur — a prospect ended when the Scuderia renewed Vasseur’s deal.