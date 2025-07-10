In a statement posted to Instagram, Horner expressed pride in his two-decade tenure at the helm of the team, which he led to six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” he wrote.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.”

The 51-year-old was dismissed on Wednesday evening (AEST), with Red Bull confirming the news in a brief statement. No reason was given for Horner’s departure, which ends a 20-year tenure that began before the team’s first grand prix in 2005.

Horner thanked Red Bull’s partners, rivals, and fans.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing,” he continued.

“Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all. You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible.

“The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today. Thank You.”

Moments before his public post, a video leaked of Horner delivering a raw and emotional farewell speech to Red Bull staff on social media, in which he revealed he had only been informed of the decision around 12 hours earlier.

“Operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering,” Horner said.

“I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over. And that obviously is the end of the job, or the season for myself.”

Fighting back tears at the end of the address, Horner reflected on how far the team had come since he joined in late 2004.

“I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years that I’ve been here,” he said.

“When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into a team I didn’t know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed…[and] we started to build what became a powerhouse in Formula 1.

“Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life,” he added, before becoming visibly emotional and receiving a round of applause.

Horner departs as the longest-serving team principal on the Formula 1 grid, having presided over 124 race victories, 12 sprint victories, 107 pole positions, 287 podiums and 100 fastest laps.