Red Bull Racing confirmed Horner’s sacking on Wednesday evening AEST, ending a 20-year reign that delivered six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles.

The decision came just days after the British Grand Prix, with Laurent Mekies announced as the team’s new CEO and team principal.

Horner’s exit follows a tumultuous 18 months during which he was twice cleared of sexual misconduct allegations and faced rising internal tension with key figures within Red Bull.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Brundle said he contacted Horner following the announcement and revealed the outgoing team boss told him no reason had been given for his dismissal.

“I put a message through to him to say sorry to read that,” Brundle said.

“I said to him, ‘Can we have a chat before I have to go on TV, because I want to know more about it from your point of view’.

“He wasn’t able to do that. What he did say to me was that no reason was given to him as to why he’s been released. That’s the only information I have on that.”

Brundle, who said he counts Horner as a longtime friend, acknowledged the behind-the-scenes factors that may have contributed to the decision.

“[It’s] completely out of the blue, given things that are going on, and these sort of problems in the team, [and] words getting out of team Verstappen and others,” he said.

“I’m quite sad about it if I’m honest, I consider Christian a friend. He’s done an incredible job there for 20 years. Won an awful lot of races and world championships, for drivers and for the team.

“He took it from what was the Stewart team through Jaguar, and it was struggling, to a massive campus in Milton Keynes with a huge trophy cabinet.

“But, you know, it’s not been difficult to feel in the Formula One paddock and to observe and to hear that things were not particularly rosy.”

While speculation continues around Max Verstappen’s future, Brundle hinted that Horner’s departure may actually increase the chances of the reigning world champion staying at the team.

“I think that it became quite personal in what some call it ‘Team Verstappen’,” he said. “So I think there are a number of aspects.

“I mean every point, podium, victory and world championship Max has, through his own genius driving it must be said, is in a Red Bull Car, and he’s often stated he wants to see his career out there if he can.

“But then they’re debuting their own engine for the first time next year, and what is going to be the biggest change in Formula One history of car and power unit at the same time. So Christian’s been in the seat and driving that aspect of the team along completely.

“We know that Max has an exit clause based on where he is in the World Championship at the end of this month.

“Does this mean he’s more likely to go, more likely to stay? I can only surmise that it is more likely to stay at the team.”

Verstappen, who has won all four of his world titles under Horner’s leadership, is contracted to Red Bull through to the end of 2028, but recent speculation has linked the Dutchman with a move to Mercedes.

While Horner has been a central figure in Red Bull’s rise, Brundle believes the internal fractures following Dietrich Mateschitz’s death in 2022 played a key role in his downfall.

“This all goes back to Dietrich Mateschitz dying,” Brundle said.

“Nothing happened without Dietrich signing off, and he was the absolute leader of that group.

“Since his death, you’ve seen all sorts of other people and structures coming in, and you can see where it all started to go wrong.”

Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater also noted that Horner’s removal reflected a shift in support within Red Bull’s divided ownership structure.

While Thai co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya had previously backed Horner during the investigation period, that backing is understood to have “gone away” in recent weeks.

Brundle added that performance may also have played a part in the decision.

“I believe it’s probably performance-related as well,” he said. “The car is struggling although they’ve won races this year, of course, they’ve won races brilliantly…but nothing’s forever.

“Things move on, and Red Bull have already put in place significant changes.”

Despite the shock exit, Brundle believes the team is well-placed to continue.

“The sort of ‘maverick team boss’…that era is moving away,” he added. “It’s more a collection of specialists in management roles than one talisman out there if you like.

“There’s incredible momentum in these teams. They are well over 1000 people making two racing cars to go around the circuit 24 times a year.

“I don’t see the team going to fall over immediately.”