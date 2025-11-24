Cowell, who joined the team in late 2024 and assumed full team principal duties earlier this year, is reportedly on the brink of being pushed aside after tensions with the team’s new managing technical partner, Adrian Newey.

BBC Sport reported that multiple senior sources indicated owner Lawrence Stroll is ready to act, with the relationship between Cowell and Newey deteriorating to the point where the team’s structure has become unworkable.

While no final decision has been confirmed, the expectation in the paddock is that Cowell will be removed from day-to-day control of the F1 team ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

An Aston Martin spokesperson told BBC Sport the team “will not be engaging in rumour or speculation” and stressed its focus remains on maximising performance in the final races and preparing for 2026.

Horner has quickly become one of the standout names in the frame. The former Red Bull boss, removed in July after months of internal turbulence, is believed to be “pushing hard” for a leadership role and a stake in the team.

His candidacy comes despite Newey having left Red Bull because of a breakdown in trust with Horner during the misconduct allegations that engulfed the team.

Horner was cleared by two separate internal investigations, but the saga left deep divisions and ultimately led to his exit.

Since then, the pair are understood to have warmed relations, even attending an Oasis concert together during the summer, easing one of the major obstacles to a potential reunion.

Stroll is not limiting his search to Horner. He has also sounded out former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, now free after his mid-2024 exit from Audi’s F1 project, and current Audi F1 head Mattia Binotto.

Cowell would become the fourth senior team leader to leave under Stroll’s ownership, following Otmar Szafnauer, Mike Krack from team-principal duties, and Martin Whitmarsh.

The team has also seen the departure of several senior design figures this month, including aerodynamics director Eric Blandin, amid a sweeping technical restructure.