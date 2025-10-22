The 25-year-old, who was recently announced as a test and reserve driver for the incoming Cadillac Formula 1 team, will move to Europe to compete full-time in F2.

The shift from North America to the Europe-based championship is a key step designed to put him “in the best possible position” to earn a future Formula 1 opportunity.

Herta’s move to the FIA Formula 2 Championship has been long-awaited since the announcement that he will join Cadillac.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Hitech for the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season,” Herta said.

“This is a big shift in my career, and I’m ready for the challenge.

“I’ve loved my time in IndyCar and I’m proud of everything I achieved, but the opportunity to race in F2 – to compete on the Formula 1 calendar, against some of the best young drivers in the world – was one I couldn’t pass up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hitech (@hitechgp)

Herta’s move marks a major change in direction after seven seasons in IndyCar, where he has claimed nine victories, 19 podiums and 16 pole positions since debuting in 2018.

He finished runner-up in the 2024 championship and had long been linked to F1 — notably coming close to a seat with Alfa Romeo in 2022 and later testing for McLaren before a proposed move to AlphaTauri fell through over Super Licence restrictions.

Now, with Cadillac joining the F1 grid in 2026, Herta’s move to F2 will allow him to gain experience on European circuits and build the points needed for an FIA Super Licence.

He will also continue his duties with Cadillac’s F1 programme throughout the year, balancing testing and simulator work alongside his race commitments.

“I’ve always worked to keep the door to F1 open, and this move is part of that ultimate ambition,” he said.

“I know it won’t be easy – learning the car, the tyres, the tracks – but I’m approaching this with determination, focus, and a lot of motivation.

“My goal is to compete at the front, continue developing as a driver, and put myself in the best possible position for a future in Formula 1.”

Hitech currently sits second in the F2 teams’ championship and has a strong record of developing drivers on the path to F1, including Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Nikita Mazepin.

Team manager Clive Hatton said the squad was eager to help Herta make the transition.

“We’re delighted to welcome Colton to the team for the 2026 Formula 2 season,” Hatton said.

“He’s stepping into a new racing environment with high expectations and a clear goal of progressing to F1.

“His determination and commitment are impressive, and we’re excited to help maximise his potential.”

Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss described the F2 move as “an important next step” for Herta’s long-term F1 ambitions.

“Competing in F2 will not only strengthen his racecraft in the European environment but also allow for greater integration with our team as he continues to support us with his testing and simulator duties,” Towriss said.

“We are proud of Colton’s commitment to success in European racing, and we look forward to seeing him take on this exciting new challenge with Hitech.”

The 2026 F2 season begins in Melbourne during the Australian Grand Prix weekend in March.