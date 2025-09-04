Herta joins Cadillac from the Andretti Global IndyCar team, where he took nine race wins.

TWG Motorsports owns the Cadillac F1 Team and Andretti Global.

Herta will join Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as part of the driver line-up.

Cadillac has long expressed a desire to enter F1 with an American driver, and adding Herta to the fold could open the door for that in 2027.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a test driver,” said Herta.

“This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time. To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.

“My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal.

“For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.”

Announcements on Herta’s additional racing program are expected to be announced soon.

It’s understood that the likelihood is that he will compete in the FIA Formula 2 Championship to prepare himself on the largely European circuit.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon welcomed Herta to the organisation.

“We are delighted to welcome Colton Herta as a test driver,” said Lowdon.

“Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years.

“His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.

“Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our Team, but for American motorsport as a whole.

“Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage.”