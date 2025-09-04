Power will join Andretti alongside Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, taking the place of Cadillac-bound Colton Herta.

The exact terms of the agreement have not been announced.

“I just want to say how excited I am to be joining Andretti Global,” said Power.

“I can’t thank Dan [Towriss], Jill [Gregory] and the team enough for this opportunity.

“Colton is someone that I’ve been massively impressed with for a while. He has a lot of natural ability, and I think he’s going to do a great job over in Europe.

“I’m excited to watch him and will work to step in and do everyone on the 26 team proud.”

For Power, it marks a new era in his IndyCar career after 17 years with Team Penske.

It marks a move away from Chevrolet too, with the Australian to be powered by Honda for the first time since 2011.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all the Andretti team and getting to work in 2026,” said Power.

“They have some very smart people, and I know it will be enjoyable to get to winning.

“I’m also looking forward to driving for Honda. They’ve been a tough competitor, and I look forward to working with the entire HRC team.

“Also, I have tremendous respect for Kyle [Kirkwood] and Marcus [Ericsson]. I’ve had some great battles racing against them, and I think we’re going to make a great combination as teammates.

“This is a whole new chapter for me. I have to say that sometimes a change of scenery and a fresh start is very energising. I can’t wait.”

Jill Gregory, chief operating officer of TWG Motorsports and Andretti Global president, hailed Power’s signing.

“First, I want to thank Colton Herta for all the great memories and success he brought to Andretti Global during his time with the team,” said Gregory.

“We’re incredibly proud of him and wish him the best in his new F1 journey.

“We couldn’t think of a better driver than Will Power to fill Colton’s shoes here at Andretti and take the wheel of the No. 26 Honda.

“Will is a fierce competitor whose record speaks for itself. Additionally, he’s a great personality and we feel he’ll be a strong fit for the team culturally as well.”