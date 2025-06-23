Titled Hill, the documentary charts Hill’s progression through the ranks of motorsport, shaped by the sudden death of his father, former World Champion Graham Hill, in a 1975 plane crash.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Alex Holmes, the 90-minute documentary features candid interviews with Hill and his wife Georgie, alongside rare archival footage and race highlights.

The 64-year-old said the documentary offered a rare opportunity to tell his story in full.

“This film is a highly personal telling of my life and Formula 1 career,” Hill said.

“It reveals my real motivation to succeed and how the death of my father, Graham Hill, affected me.

“It is also a tale of trying to win a world championship, racing against the toughest competitors in an ultra-uncompromising world, the tension that placed on my family and how I tried to keep a balanced perspective against a backdrop of chaos and stress.

“I know I’m biased but I think you will love this film whether you are a total Formula One nut, or just someone looking for a great uplifting film to watch.

“I’m really proud of how this film turned out. I think it’s a real gem.”

HILL on Sky Documentaries from July #f1 pic.twitter.com/ksxA7UjfCQ — Damon Hill (@HillF1) June 17, 2025

Hill, who was the first son of an F1 champion to also win a title, raced in 122 Grands Prix for Brabham, Williams, Arrows, and Jordan between 1993 and 1999.

He won 22 races for Williams and Jordan, and in 1996 beat teammate Jacques Villeneuve to claim his only World Championship.

Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby, who acted as a producer on the film, said the documentary had been seven years in the making.

“It started with a conversation between myself and Damon in Montreal airport in 2018 and it has been a labour of love for all involved,” Lazenby said in a post on social media.

The film joins a recent wave of high-profile documentaries released on Formula 1 over the last 15 years, with feature-length films on Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Bruce McLaren, and Frank Williams all earning high praise, alongside the booming popularity of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Hill, which debuted earlier this year at the Glasgow Film Festival to strong critical reception, will air on Sky Documentaries in the UK on July 2.

An Australian release date has yet to be announced.