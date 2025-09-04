The 2023 model, chassis number 089 of just 150 built, was commissioned by Ricciardo and has been kept in near-new condition, logging only 160 kilometres.

It is expected to fetch between £2 million and £2.4 million ($4.1 million–$4.9 million AUD).

Finished in a custom Dichroic Dawn paint nicknamed “Badger Blue” after Ricciardo’s “Honey Badger” nickname, the car features matching roof strakes and wheel centres.

The interior combines exposed carbon fibre, black Alcantara with silver stitching, and a Formula 1-style driver cockpit.

The Valkyrie was developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies with input from former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

It is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 paired with a hybrid KERS system, producing 1,160 brake horsepower.

The car’s aerodynamics and lightweight carbon-fibre chassis were designed to deliver F1-level performance on the road.

Ricciardo, who retired from Formula One in 2024 after 14 seasons and eight Grand Prix victories, described the car as a “pretty straight-up race car.”

“It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car,” he said. “I’m not used to having a roof over my head, but that’s the only thing that really feels different.

“Will we ever see another car like this again? I can’t predict the future

“But when you ask if it is the pinnacle of road legal technology then yes, I think it is.”

He first ordered the Valkyrie while at Red Bull, and delivery came in 2023 after a multi-year development programme.

The car will headline the first Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction on October 10 in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, where around 70 rare and collectible cars will go under the hammer.