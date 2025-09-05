The retired F1 star dropped the post in the wake of yesterday’s news that the Blue Oval is undergoing a global rebrand of its motorsport programs from Ford Performance to Ford Racing.

He posted two photos of himself leaning on a Ford Bronco Raptor carrying the new Ford Racing logo, along with the cryptic caption, “more around the corner”.

Ricciardo has closed the door on his F1 career and largely kept out of the limelight since his last start, the Singapore Grand Prix in 2024.

Ford Racing, however, is an all-encompassing brand that will include all global motorsport activities from F1 to NASCAR, Hypercar, Supercars and the Dakar and US off-road programs.

Like Ford Performance, it will also cover Ford’s high-performance road-going vehicles.

Ricciardo does have previous links to Ford, forged when the brand announced its F1 collaboration with Red Bull Racing more than two years ago.

That led to Ricciardo, RBR’s reserve driver at the time, driving a Gen2 Ford Mustang Supercar in Detroit as part of a Ford promotion in February 2023.