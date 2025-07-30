Speaking to Men’s Fitness, the eight-time grand prix winner revealed how leaving behind the pressures of professional racing has allowed him to reframe his relationship with health, training, and mental clarity.

“I definitely enjoy my own company more now,” he said.

“I think the meditation has helped and I feel like I’ve definitely found a little more peace and balance with everything in my life.

“I’m able to give more of myself to others around me and show up more.”

Ricciardo’s F1 career came to a sudden halt after last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

After the Marina Bay race, the Australian was replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls (then-known RB).

The move followed a difficult season that saw him overlooked for promotion to the senior Red Bull Racing team, effectively ending his tenure within the organisation’s driver program.

Since then, the 36-year-old has kept a low profile, aside from sporadic appearances promoting his fashion label Enchanté and wine brand DR3.

He was also recently spotted supporting the eponymous grassroots Daniel Ricciardo Series, attending Wimbledon, and playing padel with George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Olympian Scotty James.

In the Men’s Fitness interview, Ricciardo opened up about the physical demands of life in F1 and how he’s embraced a new, more relaxed approach to training.

He said lifting weights and focusing on strength training had been a welcome shift after years of tightly controlled regimes that prioritised race weight and performance metrics.

“We had such parameters to stay within,” Ricciardo said. “We had to watch the calories, we had to watch our weight. Now I’m just training for me and for my wellbeing.

“It’s nice to be able to have a few more calories and lift some weights. If I feel like going for a run, I go for a run. If I feel like going to the gym, I go.

“It feels really good to lift again. It’s like slow and steady gains, but I feel healthy. I feel strong. And I think if I can do something each day, that’s kind of a little win,” he said.

Ricciardo also described a more relaxed approach to food and nutrition. While he no longer weighs his meals, he said he’s more mindful of protein intake and recovery and has even enjoyed learning to cook.

“I’m still like a one out of 10,” he said. “But just cooking my own meals and knowing where the food comes from, it feels good.”

He added that better sleep and a more consistent supplement routine have also contributed to an improvement in his overall health.

“I used to get sick a lot, especially with the travel. I think just being more consistent with supplements and sleep has helped a lot,” Ricciardo said.

Ricciardo is set to make a rare appearance in Australia next month at a real estate conference on the Gold Coast, where he will be interviewed by sports broadcaster Mel McLaughlin in front of more than 3000 attendees.