The young Australian was an early victim of the treacherous conditions in Albert Park when his Alpine slewed into the wall exiting Turn 5.

Doohan lost the back end to draw the Safety Car, his race over inside the opening lap.

It marked an early end to what had otherwise been a strong weekend for the 22-year-old, who out-paced Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly on Friday.

“I lost it on the third to fourth gear up shift,” Doohan explained of his race-ending crash.

“As soon as I went into fourth, I lost the car.

“Unfortunately, this one has big consequences, but I’ve definitely learned, and I’m going to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Doohan appeared to be undone by a painted line on the road exiting the right-hander, though he suggested there may have been another explanation.

“Maybe a combination of the white line, but it seems that we had a spike in RPM when I’ve up shifted to fourth,” he revealed.

“We’re just double-checking to make sure that everything’s behaving itself, and maybe a little bit less right foot, a little bit more left, and it won’t happen again.”

Though disappointed with the outcome, Doohan also wasn’t allowing himself to be too down.

He did much across the weekend to impress, especially with the extra pressure that comes with performing in front of a home crowd.

It is those elements he is choosing to focus on, while trying to take the lessons out of a tough situation.

“It’s my first shunt in one of these Formula 1 cars, I’m sure it won’t be the last,” he said.

“It’s a brutal way to have it but it happens. We’re humans. I didn’t want it to happen, but it has. So I’ve accepted it.

“Not really looking for excuses out there, for other drivers or anything like that.

“I made this mistake and I accept it, and I look forward to just bouncing back.

“In this sport, things happen very quickly,” he added.

“The next round is already almost upon us.

“It was an unfortunate way [to end the weekend], but a lesson is learned. I’ve digested it.

“There’s a lot of positives that we have to take away from this weekend, and for me, they outweigh this negative and I’m looking forward to bouncing back for next week.”

Formula 1 heads to China next weekend for the second round of the 2025 season.