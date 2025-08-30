Lando Norris continued his dominance at Zandvoort, topping Dutch GP FP3 with a 1:08.972 — 0.242s clear of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

The lap was seven tenths faster than his 2024 pole and just a tenth off Max Verstappen’s circuit record. George Russell finished third, eight tenths back, ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Williams and home favourite Verstappen. Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari.

From Alex Albon in seventh onward, the field was over a second adrift of Norris. Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso secured another Aston Martin double top ten in eighth and tenth, with Isack Hadjar ninth for Racing Bulls.

The only flashpoint came when Alonso and Russell nearly collided at pit entry, an incident now under investigation.

Qualifying begins at 3 p.m. local time (11 p.m. AEST).