Oscar Piastri stunned teammate Lando Norris to take Dutch GP pole with a record lap of 1:08.662, his first pole since Spain and McLaren’s ninth of the season. Norris was just 0.012s behind, while Max Verstappen qualified third.

Isack Hadjar put in a career-best performance to start fourth ahead of George Russell, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth. Liam Lawson will start eighth, continuing his consistent top-ten form this season, followed by Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso in ninth and tenth.

Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda again missed Q3, joined in Q2 elimination by Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon.

Q1 saw more drama for Lance Stroll, who hit the barrier for the second time this weekend and will start from last place, alongside Franco Colapinto, Nico Hülkenberg, and the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.

Sunday’s Dutch GP gets underway at 3pm local time (11pm AEST).