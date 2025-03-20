The Irishman died following a battle with cancer, a diagnosis he made public last December.

Only last month did he offer an update on his conditions, telling David Coulthard on their Formula For Success podcast that “the outlook and the future is great.”

“I’ve had the four chemo so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two,” he said.

“And I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.”

Chief executive of Formula 1 Management, Stefano Domenicali, paid tribute to the Irishman.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan,” he said.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

Jordan was a larger-than-life figure in F1, bursting onto the scene with his own team in 1991 following a successful career running teams in junior formulae.

During that season he gave Michael Schumacher his first grand prix start at the Belgian Grand Prix.

His team won its first race at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix, a race held in atrociously wet conditions with Damon Hill leading home a one-two for the team ahead of Ralf Schumacher.

The following season, Heinz-Harald Frentzen won twice to become an outside chance of the title for a time.

However, a lack of funding meant the squad’s time at the top was short-lived, and Jordan’s fourth and final victory came at the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giancarlo Fisichella.

Jordan sold his eponymous team following the conclusion of the 2005 season, where it took on a number of different identities in the years that followed. It continues to race in F1 under the Aston Martin banner.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan. His impact will be felt across the motorsport community for generations to come,” the Aston Martin squad said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Andy Cowell, Aston Martin team principal, added: “Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats.

“He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

“His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Jordan remained in the paddock beyond his time as a team owner, working as a pundit on British television.

He was part of the BBC’s coverage from 2009 until 2011 before scaling back his involvement before stepping away in 2015.

In 2016, he joined Channel 4 as its lead analyst on top of being named one of Top Gear’s new panel of presenters.

Most recently, he launched the Formula For Success podcast with Coulthard.

He remained highly influential until his death, proving a key figure in Adrian Newey’s switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin in mid-2024.

In addition to his life in F1, Jordan was a keen musician, playing the drums in his own band, V10.

Jordan spent his later years in Cape Town.

He passed 10 days short of his 77th birthday.