The energetic Irishman died following a battle with an aggressive form of cancer just short of his 77th birthday.

Jordan was a flamboyant and outspoken member of the F1 paddock, be that as team owner, pundit, podcaster, or deal maker.

His famous team gave Michael Schumacher his debut and claimed four wins between 1991 and 2005, and saw him leave a lasting legacy on Formula 1.