Speaking on the official Formula 1 podcast F1: Beyond the Grid, Fittipaldi reflected on today’s generation of drivers, singling out Verstappen for his unique ability to extract everything from his car.

“I think Max is on the level of driving now, incredible,” Fittipaldi said. “He carries, now the Red Bull car on his back. He’s not driving. He’s carrying the car.

“In situations like the Brazilian Grand Prix last year, I was there. It’s amazing what he did. I go back to Ayrton Senna to compare his drive styling, [it’s] similar.”

The Brazilian, who won the world championship in 1972 and 1974, said that what sets Verstappen apart isn’t simply his raw speed, but his ability to exploit every ounce of performance from his car.

“I think what’s very impressive [is] that he’s able to utilise 100 percent of the car full-time,” Fittipaldi explained.

“He’s always on the edge of the balance of the car, of utilising the maximum grip available in each different situation, braking, turning, mid-corner, exits.

“He can use the four wheels perfect.”

Fittipaldi, now 78, also praised Fernando Alonso, saying the two-time world champion reminds him most of himself among the current grid.

“I think every driver has his own style, but I think the one that’s very similar, in one way, and I am a great fan, is Fernando Alonso, because he’s there with the young lions,” he said.

“He’s strong, is a lot of age, but mentally strong, physically strong. And I like Fernando a lot.”

The Brazilian also touched on the emerging battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at his former team McLaren, suggesting that internal pressure could become a key storyline as the season progresses.

“They have the pressure for the championship campaign and they have the extra pressure of teammates,” he said. “It’s double pressure. Not just trying to win the championship, but competition from both.

“At one point, I don’t know when it’s going to happen, someone’s going to have more points in the championship, and I don’t know what Zak Brown, Andrea (Stella), are going to do.

“I like to leave [the] situation open, because that’s racing.”