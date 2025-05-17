Piastri continued his Free Practice 1 form, topping the second session on the first day of action at Imola.

Pierre Gasly was the surprise packet for Alpine in third, setting a time within a quarter of a second of the leading Australian.

While Gasly was at the pointy end, his new teammate Franco Colapinto was 13th and half a second away.

Hometown hero Kimi Antonelli was only 18th for Mercedes while his teammate George Russell continued to show promising signs in fourth.