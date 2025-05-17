Piastri continued his Free Practice 1 form, topping the second session on the first day of action at Imola.
Pierre Gasly was the surprise packet for Alpine in third, setting a time within a quarter of a second of the leading Australian.
While Gasly was at the pointy end, his new teammate Franco Colapinto was 13th and half a second away.
Hometown hero Kimi Antonelli was only 18th for Mercedes while his teammate George Russell continued to show promising signs in fourth.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.293
|28
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.318
|0.025
|25
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15.569
|0.276
|29
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.693
|0.4
|23
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15.735
|0.442
|26
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.768
|0.475
|28
|7
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:15.792
|0.499
|22
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:15.827
|0.534
|29
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:15.916
|0.623
|29
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:15.934
|0.641
|29
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:15.943
|0.65
|26
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:16.009
|0.716
|26
|13
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:16.044
|0.751
|29
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:16.220
|0.927
|21
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.255
|0.962
|22
|16
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:16.339
|1.046
|27
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.341
|1.048
|23
|18
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:16.406
|1.113
|27
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|1:16.419
|1.126
|26
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:16.420
|1.127
|24
