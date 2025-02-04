The 2025 F1 season will take in 24 events from March to December, starting in Australia before concluding at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

It’s again a year filled with late nights for Australian F1 fans with most races set to start after 21:00 in Sydney.

The final rounds will prove a test with five of the final six events starting after midnight.

The United States Grand Prix will begin at 06:00 on Monday, October 20 in Australia, with Mexico City a week later beginning at 07:00.

Las Vegas is the odd one out, with the night race around Sin City set to start two hours earlier.

Rather than getting underway at 22:00 local time on Saturday evening, it will instead begin at 20:00 local time.

That translates to a mid-afternoon start for those on the east coast of Australia, with lights out at 15:00 in Sydney.

It makes Vegas one of only four races to begin in the Australian afternoon, the others being the Melbourne season opener, the Chinese, and Japanese Grands Prix.

The 2025 F1 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 with all sessions set to be broadcast on Foxtel and its streaming platforms.

The opening event will also be shown on free-to-air with Network 10 again poised to carry coverage – the only event it will carry this year.

F1 2025 session times (Sydney/Melbourne)