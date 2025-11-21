The former Ferrari driver is pursuing £64 million in damages ($129 million AUD), arguing the handling of the 2008 “Crashgate” scandal — triggered by Nelson Piquet Jr’s deliberate accident at the Singapore Grand Prix — cost him the title and millions in lost earnings and opportunities.

While he is not seeking to overturn Lewis Hamilton’s championship, he is pushing for compensation, a declaration the FIA failed to properly investigate the incident, and recognition as the “rightful champion.”

The case hinges on an assertion the FIA, FOM and Ecclestone deliberately concealed the true circumstances of the race.

Piquet Jr’s crash brought out a safety car that compromised Massa’s pit stop and derailed his race, ultimately contributing to his one-point loss to Hamilton.

The conspiracy only emerged publicly in 2009, long after the championship standings were finalised.

A key element of Massa’s case is a 2023 interview in which Ecclestone stated he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew during the 2008 season that the crash may have been orchestrated — a statement Massa’s legal team argues finally provided the “essential facts” needed to bring the case.

Justice Robert Jay agreed the interview was a turning point, ruling Massa “would have a real prospect at trial of showing that he lacked essential facts to bring the claims until Mr Ecclestone’s 2023 interview.”

The defendants attempted to halt the action by arguing Massa’s claims were time-barred and that he should have acted when the World Motor Sport Council released its 2009 findings.

Justice Jay rejected those arguments, writing that the 2023 interview allowed Massa to “join up the dots,” and inferring a conspiracy prior to that point “was very far from clear.”

Some elements of the case were dismissed, including his breach-of-contract claim against the FIA, with the judge ruling any investigative duty was owed to FIA members rather than to Massa personally.

A separate claim under French law “barely survives,” with the judge advising Massa to reconsider continuing it.

However, the key claims — including inducement of breach and conspiracy — will move forward, as they do not require Massa to hold an enforceable contractual right.

Justice Jay cautioned the trial will still be difficult, warning “any future litigation would not necessarily be plain sailing,” and that Massa must overcome “various obstacles on causation.”

The court can award damages, he noted, but cannot alter the official result of the 2008 championship.

The ruling nonetheless represents a major step for Massa, who welcomed it as validation of his push to uncover what he describes as a long-concealed truth.

“This is an extraordinary victory – an important day for me, for justice, and for everyone passionate about Formula 1,” he said.

He added: “the Court acknowledged the strength of our case and did not allow the defendants to smother the truth about 2008,” vowing that every relevant document and communication will be pursued as the trial progresses.

“I am more determined and confident than ever! When the whole truth comes to light, justice will be served – for me, for Brazilians, for the tifosi, for all motorsport fans who deserve an honest sport, and for the very future of F1.”