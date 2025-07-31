On the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Scuderia announced a multi-year contract.

Vasseur joined Ferrari in 2023 and has faced plenty of criticism in his short tenure. In recent months, reports out of Italy suggest Vasseur’s future was uncertain amid the team’s inability to win races.

Ferrari last won a grand Prix in Mexico City in the hands of Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton, who replaced Sainz this year, has yet to score a podium with Ferrari.

Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers’ championship behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who is also winless but has five podiums and is fifth in the points.

“Fred joined the Scuderia at the beginning of 2023, bringing with him extensive motorsport experience and a proven ability to develop talent and build competitive teams across all levels of racing,” Ferrari said in a statement.

“Since then, he has laid a solid foundation with the ambition of returning Ferrari to the top of Formula 1.

“Renewing Fred’s contract reflects Ferrari’s determination to build on the foundations laid so far. His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions.

“Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement.

“The trust placed in him reflects the team’s confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve.”

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna hailed the multi-year agreement.

“Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” said Vigna.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership — a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.

“We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”

Vasseur said he was “grateful for the trust” Ferrari placed in him.

“This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver,” he said.

“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination.

“We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”