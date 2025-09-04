Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s SF-25s will run in colours inspired by Lauda’s title-winning 312 T.

The design revives the deeper shade of red used 50 years ago, white engine covers, black race numbers on a white rectangle, metallic silver rear wings and wheel designs referencing the car of the era.

Drivers’ names will appear in cursive script, in keeping with the 1975 look.

Lauda sealed his first crown at Monza that year with third place, while team-mate Clay Regazzoni won the race to clinch the constructors’ championship.

The result ended Ferrari’s 11-year wait for a title and began a run of championships that lasted through the 1970s.

The tribute extends beyond the car. Hamilton and Leclerc will wear retro race suits and helmets, while the team will swap its regular kit for period-inspired designs developed with Puma.

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi is also set to take part in pre-race festivities, driving a 1995 412 T2 in a demonstration run.

Ferrari has made one-off Monza liveries a hallmark in recent years, from the yellow-detailed design in 2022 to last year’s blue accents.

This season’s look carries added weight given Lauda’s legacy, both with Ferrari and through his role in shaping Hamilton’s career.

The Austrian was instrumental in persuading Hamilton to move to Mercedes in 2013, paving the way for six of his seven world championships.

Monza will also mark Hamilton’s first Italian Grand Prix in Ferrari colours, a significant moment for both driver and team.

“What awaits him at Monza will be something truly special,” Ferrari said in its announcement of the livery.

The Scuderia’s last outing ended with a double retirement at Zandvoort, its first since Canada 2024.

A year on from a 1-2 at Monza, Ferrari heads into its home race looking to bounce back and claim its first win of the 2025 season.