Next year will bring the biggest changes to F1 power units since the introduction of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014. Electrical systems will be boosted to 350kW, the MGU-H will be removed, and sustainable fuels will become mandatory.

To address the likely performance gaps between manufacturers under the complex new rules, the FIA introduced the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) concept at a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council.

After each quarter of the 24-race season, power unit manufacturers who fall behind will be eligible for targeted development, which could include additional cost cap relief or extra test bench hours.

Measures have also been agreed to support teams facing serious reliability issues that could be costly under the cap.

The new regulations come as five different engine manufacturers will appear on the grid in 2026.

Audi is entering F1 as a works team for the first time, Red Bull Powertrains will debut as Honda returns in a full works capacity, while Mercedes and Ferrari continue as suppliers. Renault will withdraw at the end of the 2025 season.

Minor changes to the 2026 technical regulations were also confirmed, covering the survival cell, suspension, aerodynamics, and power unit-specific financial and operational rules.

The FIA also provided an update on ongoing Concorde Agreement negotiations. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described discussions with FOM and the teams as “positive,” saying they have the opportunity “to make history” and grow the sport globally.

He highlighted safety, support for young drivers, and sustainable governance as priorities.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added that progress has been made toward “sound governance for the sustainability and well-being of the sport,” crediting the FIA, volunteers, and national sporting authorities for their commitment.