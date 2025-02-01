Red Bull and Ford have joined forces in the development of a new power unit for the next generation of F1 regulations.

It follows Honda’s initial decision to withdraw from the sport, which prompted Red Bull to bring the engine program in-house.

Announced in February last year, Ford has partnered with Red Bull on the project as the American auto giant returns to F1 for the first time in two decades.

Featured Videos

In addition to the Red Bull Powertrains division at the F1 team’s Milton Keynes base, Ford has its own facility in the United States, where work on the 2026 power unit is ongoing.

By its own explanation, Ford has adopted aerospace industry testing methods as part of that work, which has already produced 3D printed components for the team.

“It’s not things like nuts and bolts and easy stuff,” said Ford Performance Motorsports Powertrain manager Christian Hertrich.

“These are complex metal and polymer parts that get tested to extremes so they can withstand races that average 200 miles an hour.”

Hertrich estimated Ford had produced around 1000 parts for Red Bull, including cold plates for batteries, and cooling places for other cars.

Following completion of each part, it is subjected to strength, hardness, and geometric compliance testing.

Ford’s non-destructive evaluation team, among other contributions from other areas within the organisation, also X-rays and CT scans components.

“We’re pulling in all of these Ford teams with all of these areas of expertise to help in the program,” Hertrich said.

“It’s not just the motorsport group working on this. It’s amazing to see how many different areas of the company have already been involved.”

Ford is contributing to the development of both the internal combustion engine element and the hybrid system.

While primarily designed to provide performance on track for the F1 team, Ford’s involvement also impacts its own road car operations.

It has a stated interest of taking the lessons and technology from the project and apply them to its existing and future product ranges. The F-150 program has already benefited.

The F-150 had suffered condensation in the headlamps, a result of glue overflow that was not picked up through traditional inspection.

However, in a single day of testing with the non-destructive engineering team, the issue was identified.

Ford rejoins F1 as the sport introduced new power unit regulations in concert with new aerodynamic rules.

From 2026, cars will have an increased reliance on the hybrid system, which will account for half the car’s power output.

It has also done away with the expensive MGU-H system in the hope that it makes the sport more attractive and accessible for new entrants.

Ford’s involvement with Red Bull coincides with Audi’s entry as a fully-fledged manufacturer of chassis and power units, while Cadillac is poised to join the grid in 2026—initially with a supply of Ferrari engines.

General Motors has announced its intent to develop its own F1 power unit for the project.