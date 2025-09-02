Police in Sao Paulo confirmed the 49-year-old was stopped in the early hours of Sunday while driving a Lamborghini Gallardo without plates.

Officers said the car carried an “accumulated debt of 1.3 million Brazilian reals” — around $365,000 AUD — leading to Marques’ detention. His lawyer has not commented publicly.

Marques’ F1 career spanned 24 starts, with 11 for Minardi in 1996 and 1997 before a return in 2001 for 13 races with the Italian outfit, driving alongside rookie Fernando Alonso.

Neither scored points in that 2001 season, but Marques’ ninth-place finishes in Canada and Brazil proved the team’s highlights and allowed him to finish ahead of Alonso in the standings on countback.

He remained with Minardi as a reserve the following year before moving back to Brazil, where he built a long career in stock cars and later became a television host. His last competitive outing came in 2018.

Despite his modest results at the top level, Marques has often spoken warmly of his time with Alonso.

In December last year, during an interview with Aston Martin’s website, he reflected on the Spaniard’s extraordinary career and their bond as teammates.

“I had some great teammates in my career: David Coulthard, Giancarlo Fisichella, Jarno Trulli, Mark Webber; but Fernando was by far the best one,” Marques said.

“If I had to pick one driver for my team, I would choose Fernando.”

Marques even went further, rating Alonso above some of the sport’s icons.

“I think he was better than Schumacher when they raced against each other and, Brazilians will get upset, I would say he’s better than Senna too,” he said.

“Fernando deserves more titles than he has. Those two world titles are great, but it’s not a true reflection of his talent.”

Police said their investigation into the case is ongoing.