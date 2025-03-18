It was a thrilling start to the 2025 F1 season in Albert Park last weekend with Lando Norris sealing victory from Max Verstappen and George Russell.
But there’s no time to rest on those laurels as the F1 circus heads to the Shanghai International Circuit for this weekend’s Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.
While Norris heads in with a championship lead, his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will be looking to bounce back from a late-race error in Melbourne that dropped him out of contention for victory.
He salvaged ninth at the flag after an audacious pass on Lewis Hamilton on the final lap, Ferrari proving surprisingly weak in Australia.
That is not expected to continue with the paddock still eying the prancing horse as a contender this season – the question is whether that will see its fortunes improve in China.
Looking for more this weekend will be Liam Lawson who had a rough start to life as a Red Bull driver.
Reliability gremlins curtailed his practice running before a late crash – a result of a strategy gamble after he started from pit lane – saw him failed to finish on Sunday.
He’ll be looking forward to bouncing back and silencing the critics.
Jack Doohan did much to ease the pressure he’s been under of late, despite crashing out on the opening lap.
He showed good pace throughout the weekend and was caught out in the tricky conditions in Melbourne.
His Alpine has looked rapid, a points contender in any ordinary circumstance, and it’s expected he and Pierre Gasly will be in the mix again in Shanghai.
There, Doohan will be looking to complete more than half a lap, though team boss Oliver Oakes has suggested he’s made a good first step in 2025.
What is the weather for the Chinese Grand Prix?
Conditions in Shanghai look perfect for racing, with stable temperatures across the three days.
Opening practice will take place under 22 degree sunshine, with the mercury rising a degree for Saturday, which will see the Sprint and Qualifying.
Sunday’s race will also take place under cloudy skies, with temperatures forecast to reach 25 degrees.
How to watch the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday March 21
Practice 1: 14:00 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Sprint Qualifying: 18:26 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Saturday March 22
Sprint: 13:56 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Qualifying: 17:55 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Sunday March 23
Race: 17:55 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel , Kayo Sports
Can I livestream the Chinese Grand Prix?
The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
There is no free-to-air broadcast of this event in Australia.
When is the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix
The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit takes place across March 21-23.
What support classes are at the Chinese Grand Prix
F1 Academy headlines the supporting cast this weekend with the opening round of the competition.
Complementing the all-female open wheel championship is the SRO GT Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.
Who are the Australians racing in F1 Academy?
Two Australians will feature on the F1 Academy grid this weekend, namely Avia Anagnostiadis and Joanne Ciconte. The pair are set to make their debut in the category this weekend.
Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, March 21
|AEDT
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|First Practice Session
|11:20 – 11:45
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|12:10 – 12:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|14:30 – 15:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Practice Session
|15:55 – 16:40
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|17:05 – 17:35
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|18:30 – 19:14
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|Second Practice Session
|20:00 – 20:25
|Saturday, March 22
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|Qualifying Session
|11:20 – 11:40
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Qualifying Session
|12:10 – 12:40
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|14:00 – 14:30
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|15:30 – 16:05
|F1 Academy
|First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|16:50 – 17:25
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING
|18:00 – 19:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|First Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins)
|19:55 – 20:30
|Sunday, March 23
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|12:20 – 12:55
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:45 – 14:20
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Second Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins)
|15:00 – 15:35
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|18:00 – 20:00
Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix entry list
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull – Honda
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
Drivers’ championship standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|25
|2
|Max Verstappen
|18
|3
|George Russell
|15
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|12
|5
|Alex Albon
|10
|6
|Lance Stroll
|8
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|4
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|2
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|0
|Yuki Tsunoda
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|0
|Oliver Bearman
|0
|Liam Lawson
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|0
|Carlos Sainz
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|0
|Jack Doohan
|0
Constructors’ championship standings
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren – Mercedes
|27
|2
|Mercedes
|27
|3
|Red Bull – Honda
|18
|4
|Williams – Mercedes
|10
|5
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|8
|6
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6
|7
|Ferrari
|5
|8
|Alpine – Renault
|0
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|0
|Haas – Ferrari
|0