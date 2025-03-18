Featured Videos

It was a thrilling start to the 2025 F1 season in Albert Park last weekend with Lando Norris sealing victory from Max Verstappen and George Russell.

But there’s no time to rest on those laurels as the F1 circus heads to the Shanghai International Circuit for this weekend’s Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

While Norris heads in with a championship lead, his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will be looking to bounce back from a late-race error in Melbourne that dropped him out of contention for victory.

He salvaged ninth at the flag after an audacious pass on Lewis Hamilton on the final lap, Ferrari proving surprisingly weak in Australia.

That is not expected to continue with the paddock still eying the prancing horse as a contender this season – the question is whether that will see its fortunes improve in China.

Looking for more this weekend will be Liam Lawson who had a rough start to life as a Red Bull driver.

Reliability gremlins curtailed his practice running before a late crash – a result of a strategy gamble after he started from pit lane – saw him failed to finish on Sunday.

He’ll be looking forward to bouncing back and silencing the critics.

Jack Doohan did much to ease the pressure he’s been under of late, despite crashing out on the opening lap.

He showed good pace throughout the weekend and was caught out in the tricky conditions in Melbourne.

His Alpine has looked rapid, a points contender in any ordinary circumstance, and it’s expected he and Pierre Gasly will be in the mix again in Shanghai.

There, Doohan will be looking to complete more than half a lap, though team boss Oliver Oakes has suggested he’s made a good first step in 2025.

What is the weather for the Chinese Grand Prix?

Conditions in Shanghai look perfect for racing, with stable temperatures across the three days.

Opening practice will take place under 22 degree sunshine, with the mercury rising a degree for Saturday, which will see the Sprint and Qualifying.

Sunday’s race will also take place under cloudy skies, with temperatures forecast to reach 25 degrees.

How to watch the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday March 21

Practice 1: 14:00 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sprint Qualifying: 18:26 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Saturday March 22

Sprint: 13:56 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Qualifying: 17:55 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sunday March 23

Race: 17:55 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel , Kayo Sports

Can I livestream the Chinese Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

There is no free-to-air broadcast of this event in Australia.

When is the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit takes place across March 21-23.

What support classes are at the Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Academy headlines the supporting cast this weekend with the opening round of the competition.

Complementing the all-female open wheel championship is the SRO GT Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.

Who are the Australians racing in F1 Academy?

Two Australians will feature on the F1 Academy grid this weekend, namely Avia Anagnostiadis and Joanne Ciconte. The pair are set to make their debut in the category this weekend.

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix schedule

Friday, March 21 AEDT SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup First Practice Session 11:20 – 11:45 F1 Academy Practice Session 12:10 – 12:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 14:30 – 15:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Practice Session 15:55 – 16:40 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 17:05 – 17:35 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 18:30 – 19:14 SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup Second Practice Session 20:00 – 20:25

Saturday, March 22 SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup Qualifying Session 11:20 – 11:40 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Qualifying Session 12:10 – 12:40 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 14:00 – 14:30 SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 15:30 – 16:05 F1 Academy First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 16:50 – 17:25 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING 18:00 – 19:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia First Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins) 19:55 – 20:30

Sunday, March 23 SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 12:20 – 12:55 F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 13:45 – 14:20 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Second Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins) 15:00 – 15:35 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 18:00 – 20:00

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix entry list

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Honda 30 Liam Lawson Red Bull – Honda 4 Lando Norris McLaren – Mercedes 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren – Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine – Renault 7 Jack Doohan Alpine – Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Haas – Ferrari 87 Oliver Bearman Haas – Ferrari 22 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls – Honda 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls – Honda 23 Alex Albon Williams – Mercedes 55 Carlos Sainz Williams – Mercedes 27 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber – Ferrari 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber – Ferrari

Drivers’ championship standings

Pos Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 25 2 Max Verstappen 18 3 George Russell 15 4 Kimi Antonelli 12 5 Alex Albon 10 6 Lance Stroll 8 7 Nico Hulkenberg 6 8 Charles Leclerc 4 9 Oscar Piastri 2 10 Lewis Hamilton 1 11 Pierre Gasly 0 Yuki Tsunoda 0 Esteban Ocon 0 Oliver Bearman 0 Liam Lawson 0 Gabriel Bortoleto 0 Fernando Alonso 0 Carlos Sainz 0 Isack Hadjar 0 Jack Doohan 0

Constructors’ championship standings