This early release allows readers to lock in their place at one of the most anticipated events to hit Melbourne in 2025 before tickets go on general sale.

The award-winning Formula 1 Exhibition will make its Asia-Pacific debut at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 November, offering an unmissable experience that celebrates the past, present, and future of the world’s greatest motorsport.

Following hugely successful runs in Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, London, Buenos Aires, and Amsterdam, the Exhibition now arrives in Australia for the very first time.

Across seven purpose-built rooms, fans will be immersed in the sport like never before — from archival content and rare artefacts to championship-winning cars, cutting-edge engineering, and state-of-the-art racing simulators.

Each stage of the journey has been designed to capture the drama, innovation, and emotion of Formula 1.

Highlights include Once Upon A Time in Formula 1, a gallery of never-before-seen images and interviews with the sport’s biggest personalities; the Design Lab, which takes visitors inside the development of an F1 car; Drivers and Duels, telling the stories of legendary rivalries; and Revolution by Design, exploring the innovations that transformed the sport.

Visitors will also witness the powerful Survival room featuring previously unseen remains from Romain Grosjean’s 2020 crash, before reaching The Pit Wall — a cinematic finale that relives the greatest moments in Formula 1 history.

The Melbourne edition will also pay tribute to Australia’s motorsport heroes, from world champions Jack Brabham and Alan Jones to race winners Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo, and current title contender Oscar Piastri. A dedicated space will showcase the country’s deep-rooted contribution to the sport.

This is more than an exhibition — it’s an immersive celebration of racing culture and a rare chance to get closer to the machines, people, and moments that defined Formula 1.

With Melbourne’s long-standing place on the F1 calendar secured until 2035, the Exhibition is set to become one of the city’s cultural highlights.

Pre-sale access for Speedcafe readers is live now. Visit the pre-sale link here to be among the first to secure your tickets and experience this world-class event.