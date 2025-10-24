Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for Round 20 of the 2025 season, as the championship fight turns into a three way battle with Max Verstappen continuing to close in on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexican Grand Prix for the 24th time, with its 4.3km layout combining long straights, the sweeping Peraltada and the famous stadium section.

Sitting over 2,000 metres above sea level, the thin air makes this one of the toughest races for engines and tyres, while the 50 percent Safety Car rate and 46 percent pole-to-win record guarantee unpredictability.

Verstappen arrives as the form driver, having scored 119 of a possible 133 points since the summer break, including wins in three of the last four races and both the Sprint and grand prix in Austin. Mexico has also been a happy hunting ground for the Dutchman, who holds a record five victories here — more than any other driver.

At McLaren, Piastri leads Norris by just 14 points, with Verstappen a further 40 back. The Australian’s recent dip has seen him score only 37 points in the last four rounds, compared to 57 for Norris and 101 for Verstappen, and he’s chasing his first podium since Monza.

Lewis Hamilton will be desperate to end his podium drought for Ferrari after breaking two milestones in Austin — becoming the first driver to surpass 5000 career points, and now holding the record for the longest Ferrari debut spell without a podium at 19 races.

Friday’s FP1 will feature a host of fresh faces, with nine rookie drivers taking part as teams complete their mandatory young-driver sessions. Only Sauber will field their regular line-up.

No Australian has ever won in Mexico, though Jack Brabham came close with three second-place finishes in the 1960s. A victory for Piastri this weekend could rewrite that history.

With Verstappen chasing another Mexico masterclass and McLaren fighting to keep their title edge, the altitude, atmosphere and passion of the Mexico City Grand Prix promise another dramatic weekend of racing.

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

The Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez takes place on October 24-26.

What time does the Mexico City Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix will start at 7am AEDT on Monday, October 27. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Early forecasts are pointing to mostly sunny conditions across the three days of the Mexico City Grand Prix, with conditions in the mid-20s and some light cloud possible.

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix in Australia

The Mexico City Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Mexico City Grand Prix in Australia?

The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Mexico City Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Saturday, October 25

Practice 1: 5:00am-7:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 8:45am-10:15am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, October 26

Practice 3: 4:15am-5:45am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 7:55am-9:05am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, October 27

Build-up: 5:30am-6:55am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 6:55am-9:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Sky Sport 1 will air action all weekend, with the exception of FP3 which will air on Sky Sport 2.

Can I live stream the Mexico City Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Mexico City Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Saturday, October 25

Practice 1: 7:00am-9:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 2: 10:45am-12:15pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, October 26

Practice 3: 6:15am-7:45am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 9:00am-12:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, October 27

Build-up: 7:30am-8:55am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 8:55am-11:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 24 October Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ Formula 4 NACAM Championship Practice Session 25 minutes 8:35 1:35 0:35 1:05 0:05 22:35 3:35 TCR Mexico First Practice/Qualifying Session 25 minutes 9:40 2:40 1:40 2:10 1:10 23:40 4:40 GTM Super Copa First Practice/Qualifying Session 25 minutes 10:30 3:30 2:30 3:00 2:00 0:30 5:30 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 12:30 5:30 4:30 5:00 4:00 2:30 7:30 GTM Super Copa Second Practive/Qualifying Session 25 minutes 14:00 7:00 6:00 6:30 5:30 4:00 9:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 16:00 9:00 8:00 8:30 7:30 6:00 11:00 TCR Mexico First Race (25 minutes) 25 minutes 17:30 10:30 9:30 10:00 9:00 7:30 12:30 Saturday, 25 October Formula 4 NACAM Championship Qualifying 25 minutes 9:25 2:25 1:25 1:55 0:55 23:25 4:25 TCR Mexico Second Race (25 minutes) 25 minutes 10:15 3:15 2:15 2:45 1:45 0:15 5:15 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 11:30 4:30 3:30 4:00 3:00 1:30 6:30 GTM Super Copa Qualifying 30 minutes 13:00 6:00 5:00 5:30 4:30 3:00 8:00 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 15:00 8:00 7:00 7:30 6:30 5:00 10:00 Formula 4 NACAM Championship First Race (25 minutes) 25 minutes 16:45 9:45 8:45 9:15 8:15 6:45 11:45 Sunday, 26 October Formula 4 NACAM Championship Second Race (25 minutes) 25 minutes 8:30 1:30 0:30 1:00 0:00 22:30 3:30 GTM Super Copa Second Race (25 minutes) 25 minutes 10:05 3:05 2:05 2:35 1:35 0:05 5:05 TCR Mexico Third Race (25 minutes) 25 minutes 11:05 4:05 3:05 3:35 2:35 1:05 6:05 Formula 1 Grand Prix (71 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 14:00 7:00 6:00 6:30 5:30 4:00 9:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After United States GP)