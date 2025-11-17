The partnership introduces the “F1 Cosmetic Team Set,” available in Fortnite’s in-game store from November 20, just days before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The collection includes digital outfits styled after each of the 10 F1 teams, along with various in-game accessories ranging from themed “gliders” (tools players use to fly into the match) to “pickaxes” (basic tools every character carries).

The bundle also features a celebratory animation known as an “emote,” and an F1-branded “back bling,” which is Fortnite’s term for decorative items worn on a character’s back.

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is a global gaming phenomenon best known for its Battle Royale mode, where up to 100 players fight to be the last one standing on a shrinking map.

Its bright art style, cross-platform play and constant stream of pop-culture collaborations have helped turn the game into a social hub as much as a competitive arena.

By bringing F1 into that space, the new collaboration aims to merge motorsport and gaming culture on a scale not seen before.

F1’s chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said the sport is focused on meeting fans where they already are.

“This innovative collaboration with Fortnite is yet another way Formula 1 is connecting with fans and appearing in places you wouldn’t expect it to,” she said.

Prazer added that F1 is “obsessed with finding new and exciting ways to engage with our audiences that makes our sport sit alongside their other passions and interests,” describing Fortnite as a platform where players can interact with the series “365 days a year.”

Fortnite’s audience is no stranger to F1-themed content.

Lewis Hamilton joined the game previously through Fortnite’s “Icon Series,” a special category reserved for real-world celebrities and athletes who are added to the game as playable characters.

His appearance even included “Rocket-Ready Roscoe,” a tribute to his late bulldog that became a sentimental favourite among fans.

That crossover helped introduce F1 to Fortnite’s vast player base, but the new partnership marks the first time the entire championship is represented in the game rather than a single driver.