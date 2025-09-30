Roscoe died on Sunday evening, September 28, after being hospitalised for pneumonia and placed in a coma.

The seven-time world champion shared the news in an emotional social media post, revealing the difficulty of saying goodbye.

Hamilton, who missed a recent Pirelli tyre test to stay with Roscoe, described the moment as the “hardest decision” of his life.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” Hamilton wrote.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

Roscoe, an English bulldog, was a familiar presence throughout Hamilton’s career, often accompanying him during grand prix weekends and becoming a beloved figure in the paddock.

His passing comes five years after Hamilton lost another dog, Coco, in 2020.

Hamilton reflected on the emotional weight of the experience, noting the deep connection he felt with others who have faced the loss of a cherished pet.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have,” Hamilton added.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.”

Hamilton thanked fans and friends for their support over the years, describing the love shown to Roscoe as “so special to witness and feel.”