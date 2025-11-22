Rain before the start left the circuit damp for most of the hour, prompting drivers to mix wet and dry tyres as times tumbled late on. George Russell ultimately set the benchmark with a 1m34.054, topping Max Verstappen by 0.227s.

Verstappen looked set to finish quickest, appearing the most comfortable as the track dried. But a lock-up into Turn 14 on his final push lap while approaching slower cars cost him time, leading him to fume over the radio and label those ahead as “idiots”.

Alex Albon headed Isack Hadjar for third and fourth, while Lewis Hamilton finally logged a clean lap after complaining of missed chances in FP1 and FP2, going fifth fastest after surviving a close call with Liam Lawson.

The Ferrari driver was pushing hard on inters during the middle phase when he too closed rapidly on slower traffic into Turn 14. He only narrowly avoided a major collision with Lawson’s Racing Bull, straight-lining into the runoff to escape contact.

Despite the scare, Lawson showed strong form, finishing seventh behind the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli. The Kiwi briefly topped the timesheets with four minutes to go before being shuffled back as grip improved.

A glance at the results could mislead, with McLaren at the bottom — Oscar Piastri 19th and Lando Norris 20th. However, a late sensor issue on both cars prevented them from completing fast laps when the track was at its quickest, allowing all 18 rivals to eclipse them.

For most of the session, both Norris and Piastri were near the front, with Norris the first to gamble on slicks after around 40 minutes. A threat of further rain encouraged McLaren to make the switch early, soon prompting the rest of the field to follow.

Piastri also showed encouraging pace, beating his teammate for the first time this weekend and appearing to have more time in hand before his own sensor issue halted his final push lap.

Aston Martin enjoyed its strongest outing of the weekend, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso placing eighth and ninth, while Pierre Gasly continued his strong Vegas form by rounding out the top 10.

The slippery, cold conditions again proved treacherous, with several drivers running off track. Gabriel Bortoleto showed promise late before a series of lock-ups halted progress, while Hamilton, Albon and Verstappen also overshot corners as they searched for grip.

With each practice session topped by a different team and no clear read on the circuit across a mixed weekend, qualifying looks set to be another gamble for teams — and an entertaining one for fans.

Qualifying begins at 8pm local time (3pm AEDT).